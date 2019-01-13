Domino effect: Dense fog causes 14-vehicle pile-up on NH-44, 2 injured

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dense fog led to poor visibility on the outskirts of Hyderabad, triggering a chain of accidents involving as many as 14 vehicles including buses and trucks on National Highway- 44 at Nandigama in Rangareddy district on Saturday morning. Following this, in a first of its kind advisory here, the Cyberabad police commissioner appealed to public, especially the large number of commuters heading out of city to celebrate Sankranthi festival, to avoid foggy mornings.

In an advisory to commuters, police warned of similar situation on the highway in the next four days and asked them to take all precautions Commissioner VC Sajjanar said accidents were reported from many places due to dense fog, which is likely to continue for the next four days. “While travelling also, people especially those driving should be extra cautious about the visibility on the roads and drive slowly,” he appealed.

The thick fog led to poor visibility and triggered long snarls of traffic on Bengaluru- Hyderabad National Highway with all vehicles ramming those ahead of them. The fog was so dense that there was no visibility even beyond a distance of one feet. Twelve vehicles were damaged and two persons received minor injuries in incident.