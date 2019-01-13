HMWS&SB to deal with faecal sludge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), it seems, has come up with a solution to deal with faecal sludge being discharged indiscriminately in open areas and water bodies on the city outskirts by operators of septic tanks, causing significant risks to public h e a l t h a n d t h e environment.

The Board has decided to implement Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM) and promote cotreatment of faecal sludge at the existing sewage treatment plants. HMWS&SB is going to become one of the first metropolitan water management body in the country to have such a comprehensive approach towards faecal management. All 18 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the city, with a combined treatment capacity of 718 MLD, are being converted to co-treat faecal sludge through design improvements.

The operators will collect the feacal sludge from septic tanks from houses and take them to the any of the 18 STPs for co-treatment of faecal sludge.

GHMC to build 50 STPs for 2BHK houses

The GHMC has decided to construct 50 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at all the 2 BHK housing locations before September. The GHMC has invited expression of interest cum request for proposal for empanelment of firm and agencies to construct STPs for 2BHK houses. The last date for submission is January 23.