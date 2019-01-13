Man behind theft of 35 mobile phones held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From selling spices to stealing as many as 35 new smart phones Fayazullah Khan alias Fayaz (38) has many portfolios. Arrested for a theft of 35 brand new smart phones from the Big C mobile store at Ramachandrapuram on the city outskirts Saturday, Fayaz has a long history with the police. He dig a hole into the wall using a crowbar and entered into the store wearing a monkey cap and stole brand-new mobile phones from the store.

Father of three girls, Fayaz was first arrested in 2014 when he succeeded in disposing the stolen goods before the police caught him. However, this time around, he was caught red handed in the Jagdish market at Abids while trying to sell the smart phones at a cheap price. A habitual offender, Fayaz was involved in house burglaries since 2014. He served his sentence till April 2018 following which he continued the old business of selling used clothes and ginger and garlic. Allegedly insufficient earnings led him to conspire offences again.

Hawk-Eye app helps trace lost mobile phones

24 denizens reportedly received their lost mobile phones with the help of the Hawk-eye mobile application of the city police. After losing their phones, they had registered the details with the ‘lost report’ option in the app, including the IMEI numbers. Based on the IMEI numbers, the IT cell of city police traced the lost mobiles of the users. The mobiles were handed over to the owners on Saturday