Prevention of Sexual Harassment at workplace gets a fillip in Hyderabad’s IT hub

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What constitutes sexual harassment and how to tackle complaints of harassment at work place? In the #MeToo era, answers to these questions, while imminent, are more often than not, missing from common knowledge. Hyderabad’s IT industry is taking the lead and gearing up to train its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to tackle newer, subtler ways of sexual harassment that are surfacing everyday.

“Sexual harassment in IT companies can be very nuanced and just based on body language and codes which can vary from company to company,” noted Varsha Bhargavi, a Gender Sensitization trainer. From the nuances of the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment at workplace) law to workshops on gender sensitisation is part of these initiatives.

“The ICC falls short in reporting of incidents and implementation of the Act. The whole gender sensitisation comes in when we try to improve this, wherein people can say what is and what is not harassment and report and identify better,” added Varsha. The HYSEA (Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association) plans on equipping its 300-member team for tackling complaints of harassment adeptly.

A session was already held in January first week and two more are scheduled. Even a government body like She Teams is pushing the narrative of safer workspace by organising a first of its kind work s h o p c a l l e d SH(OUT)- Sexual Harassment Out, they are planning on a 24-month workshop cycle to cover various industries by sensitising them — right from the CEO to the heads of management. Many of these workshops are also focusing beyond the lens of sexual harassment and discussing about the inherent patriarchy and misogyny in both men and women.

Concept of consent and workspace romances are also becoming a common point in the discussion. Sources say that ICC members of various tech companies are also looking at a more channelised system for redressal of cases.