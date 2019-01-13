Home Cities Hyderabad

Prevention of Sexual Harassment at workplace gets a fillip in Hyderabad’s IT hub

Hyderabad’s IT industry is taking the lead and gearing up to train its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to tackle newer, subtler ways of sexual harassment that are surfacing everyday.

Published: 13th January 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual harassment
By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What constitutes sexual harassment and how to tackle complaints of harassment at work place? In the #MeToo era, answers to these questions, while imminent, are more often than not, missing from common knowledge. Hyderabad’s IT industry is taking the lead and gearing up to train its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to tackle newer, subtler ways of sexual harassment that are surfacing everyday.

“Sexual harassment in IT companies can be very nuanced and just based on body language and codes which can vary from company to company,” noted Varsha Bhargavi, a Gender Sensitization trainer. From the nuances of the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment at workplace) law to workshops on gender sensitisation is part of these initiatives.

“The ICC falls short in reporting of incidents and implementation of the Act. The whole gender sensitisation comes in when we try to improve this, wherein people can say what is and what is not harassment and report and identify better,” added Varsha. The HYSEA (Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association) plans on equipping its 300-member team for tackling complaints of harassment adeptly.

A session was already held in January first week and two more are scheduled. Even a government body like She Teams is pushing the narrative of safer workspace by organising a first of its kind work s h o p c a l l e d SH(OUT)- Sexual Harassment Out, they are planning on a 24-month workshop cycle to cover various industries by sensitising them — right from the CEO to the heads of management. Many of these workshops are also focusing beyond the lens of sexual harassment and discussing about the inherent patriarchy and misogyny in both men and women.

Concept of consent and workspace romances are also becoming a common point in the discussion. Sources say that ICC members of various tech companies are also looking at a more channelised system for redressal of cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sexual harassment MeToo harassment at work place Prevention of Sexual Harassment at workplace

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp