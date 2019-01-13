Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: RTC bus kills one, injures three near Clock Tower

An unidentified person was killed and at least three others injured when an RTC bus ran amok after an alleged brake failure in Secunderabad on Saturday evening.

Published: 13th January 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

People boarding a RTC bus. (Photo | EPS/R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unidentified person was killed and at least three others injured when an RTC bus ran amok after an alleged brake failure in Secunderabad on Saturday evening. As the driver lost control over the vehicle, the bus rammed three other vehicles.

While the deceased is an unidentified destitute, the injured persons were identified as D Srinivas, an auto driver, D Danamma, a housewife and another Srinivas who is an employee of a private firm in Medchal. According to police, the bus belonged to Miyapur II depot, with 40-odd passengers on board and was on it’s way to Secunderabad from JNTU.

After crossing clock tower junction, when the bus was passing through the narrow stretch opposite to Prashant theater, the driver Mohd Ahmed lost control on the vehicle. The bus swerved and crashed into the divider to run onto the opposite lane for at least 60 meters.

RTC bus

