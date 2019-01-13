Teachers cry foul over gap in benefits

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleing discrimination, teachers of various government residential schools are demanding that the schools, currently run by residential societies, be brought under a common directorial broad o f t h e e d u c a t i o n department.

This would allow them to avail the same benefits as government school teachers regarding timings, holidays, health cards, job security, and other amenities.

The teachers rued that although the job responsibilities of government school teachers and that of residential school teachers are different, the latter being residential demands 24-hour shifts. Additionally, most of the residential schools that come under BC, tribal and minority welfare function from rented buildings.