Activists, historians decry toilet at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Two days after Express reported a humongous 1,500 sq ft toilet coming up in the heart of Golconda Fort, a team of heritage activists and historians inspected the site on Saturday and expressed grave objections to the ongoing construction works.

One of those inspecting the huge pit measuring 50ft x 30ft — located near the Bala Hisar Baradari (Durbar Hall) — was Anuradha Reddy, convener of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) - Hyderabad chapter. Questioning the rationale behind choosing the particular location for the toilet, she said, “We want proper explanation for how they zeroed in on this particular location for the toilet. On the face of it, it does not look like a suitable addition to the fort.”

Demanding a detailed report from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), she said, “We (INTACH) find it objectionable and would like a detailed report regarding the matter from ASI.”

City-based historian Mohammad Safiullah, also part of the inspecting team, opined that while there was a need for toilets, mobile toilets should have been the preferred choice. “The concrete structure built for the toilet could have a negative impact on Golconda Fort’s aspirations to get the World Heritage Site tag,” he added.

Meanwhile, Socialist Party of India member Lubna Sarwath termed the proposed construction as ‘disturbing the heritage structure’s sanctity and appeal’ and called for scrapping the construction. “Existing toilets should be maintained well. Workers at toilets should stop asking tips from tourists who are guests of Hyderabad,” she added.

The members even went to the bottom of the 15-feet-deep pit which had been left unguarded and found garbage lying there.

The uneven pit, with huge boulders at its bottom, made the team members concerned about how they will be removed. “Are they going to explode the boulders,” wondered a heritage activist.

“We are sending a letter to the Delhi office asking for an explanation. We will also take an expert opinion on the matter. If the expert analysis comes to the conclusion that the toilet would have a detrimental effect on the fort, then we will go to Court,” said historian Safiullah.