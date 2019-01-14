Home Cities Hyderabad

Activists, historians decry toilet at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad

City-based historian Mohammad Safiullah, also part of the inspecting team, opined that while there was a need for toilets, mobile toilets should have been the preferred choice.

Published: 14th January 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Heritage activists inspecting the pit where the construction of a toilet has been proposed at Golconda Fort | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after Express reported a humongous 1,500 sq ft toilet coming up in the heart of Golconda Fort, a team of heritage activists and historians inspected the site on Saturday and expressed grave objections to the ongoing construction works. 

One of those inspecting the huge pit measuring 50ft x 30ft — located near the Bala Hisar Baradari (Durbar Hall) — was Anuradha Reddy, convener of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) - Hyderabad chapter. Questioning the rationale behind choosing the particular location for the toilet, she said, “We want proper explanation for how they zeroed in on this particular location for the toilet. On the face of it, it does not look like a suitable addition to the fort.”

Demanding a detailed report from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), she said, “We (INTACH) find it objectionable and would like a detailed report regarding the matter from ASI.”

City-based historian Mohammad Safiullah, also part of the inspecting team, opined that while there was a need for toilets, mobile toilets should have been the preferred choice. “The concrete structure built for the toilet could have a negative impact on Golconda Fort’s aspirations to get the World Heritage Site tag,” he added.

Meanwhile, Socialist Party of India member Lubna Sarwath termed the proposed construction as ‘disturbing the heritage structure’s sanctity and appeal’ and called for scrapping the construction. “Existing toilets should be maintained well. Workers at toilets should stop asking tips from tourists who are guests of Hyderabad,” she added. 

The members even went to the bottom of the 15-feet-deep pit which had been left unguarded and found garbage lying there. 

The uneven pit, with huge boulders at its bottom, made the team members concerned about how they will be removed. “Are they going to explode the boulders,” wondered a heritage activist. 

“We are sending a letter to the Delhi office asking for an explanation. We will also take an expert opinion on the matter. If the expert analysis comes to the conclusion that the toilet would have a detrimental effect on the fort, then we will go to Court,” said historian Safiullah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Golconda Fort Toilet Toilet construction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp