By Invite only

By Paulami Sen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A wedding is never complete without the right choice of invites! “Sometimes that’s where the entire theme of the wedding is decided,” says Sakina Fida Ali of Pretty Gilded Design, who along with her sister Rashida creates bespoke wedding invites and are  now partnering with DDT. “We sit down with the clients and have a thorough discussion before they can custom order, as sometimes, the whole theme is decided by the invites,” says Sakina. Rashida recounts an incident where a couple was getting married in the hills and so, they used watercolour and landscape elements for the cards. 

In the three years since the Hyderabad-based sisters started, they’ve worked with over 400 clients from more than 30 countries. The brides and grooms can choose from stylish invites with floral details. Sakina and Rashida are involved in the designing process with every client and also monitor production closely. They make it a point to not keep it too motif-heavy. Hence, expect to find pastels and florals customised to the T, with designs that say something about the couple — how they met and how their love story unfolded. 

Apart from cards, PGD does all boxed invitations, packaging and boxes to go with invites and e-invites. One can also look out for luggage tags, favour boxes,  gift tags, gift bags. They offer various paper options including different kinds of beautifully crafted paper imported from Italy as well as paper from Malaysia, Korea and several other countries.

PGD has partnered for the Mumbai and Delhi editions of the Dhoom Dhaam Trunk Show in 2018 and is now going to be a part of their debut Hyderabad edition as well. DDT is curated by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri and B’town producer Ashi Dua. The day-long expo will be held at Taj Krishna on January 19.

