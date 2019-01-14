Hyderabad boy on pilgrimage drowns in Pamba

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A teenager from the city who was on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala drowned in the Pamba on Sunday. The boy has been identified as Uttam Kumar who was accompanied by his father S Jitender Kumar, a makeup artist.

The duo on Ayyappa Deeksha flew to Kerala on Thursday and was supposed to return home on Saturday.

While they were about to leave for the airport from Sabarimala, Uttam said he wanted to take a bath in the Pamba. Jitender agreed after hesitating initially.

As soon as he entered the waters, Uttam fell into a pit and drowned. The hole was dug in the river bed as a part of road widening works. Uttam’s body was recovered from the river and handed over to his father after an autopsy. Jitender has returned home with the body.