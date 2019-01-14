Hyderabad skies a riot of colours as kite festival begins

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several unique kites will dot Hyderabad’s sky this Sankranti as the 4th edition of the International Kite Festival kickstarted on Sunday. Kites from different parts of the globe fought it out on Parade Grounds here, captivating all who came to watch. One of the most eye-catching kites was the one depicting natives of Papua tribe of Eastern Indonesia and a giant 10-feet-long 100 dollar note.

With 42 participants from 20 different countries, the Department of Tourism says this will be one of the best editions to watch out for as newer kinds of kites will be on display including some that will look particularly good at night.

“This is my first time in the city. We have brought around 15 kites that we will be flying over three days to showcase our culture and art,” James Kekenusa, a kite flyer from Philippines, said.

The regular favourites, including an octopus and a spinners kite flown by a couple from Thailand, will light up the sky too. Huge kites in the shape of a boy and girl along with a kite bearing the words- ‘<3 Telangana’ too have captured the imagination of Hyderabadis.

One of Hyderabad’s oldest kite clubs is participating in the festival will honour Indian culture by putting on display kites including Garuda’s avataar and other Indian motifs. A Nagpur-based kite club’s bamboo kite is a unique addition to this year’s festivities. The overall theme of the festival is to be eco-friendly and avoid plastic and chinese manja.

City roads deserted, but air quality remains poor

As public transport across the State grappled to handle the huge crowds of people travelling to their hometowns for the Sankranti festival on Sunday, roads in Hyderabad wore a rather deserted look. Most roads, which would otherwise be jam-packed even on a Sunday evening, had very few vehicles plying on them. However, while one would imagine the situation would have led to the pollution levels in city’s air might have gone down, that was not the case.

On Sunday, the air quality of Hyderabad was between 101-200 which is ‘Moderate’, according to the Air Quality Index(AQI) of Central Pollution Control Board. The Particulate Matter levels in Hyderabad’s air remained above the safety limit. For example, in Sanathnagar the AQI was 161 and the PM2.5 level was 161, against the maximum prescribed level of 60. One reason attributed to this is that the Particulate Matter are extremely small particles, that stay suspended in the air. It takes a long time for these particles to clear from air. So despite decline in number of vehicles, the air quality remained bad

3-day International Sweet Festival kickstarts

The International Sweet Festival kicked off in Hyderabad on Sunday putting on offer 1,200 varieties of desserts. Bengali rasgullas, Lucknowi firni, Assami Kethli Pitta and Nepal’s Sel Roti were among the multitude of options available for lovers of dessert who turned up for the 3-day event at parade grounds. Organised this time as a ‘National Integration Festival’ the festival managed to bring in different cultures under the same roof and encourage women to turn entrepreneurs. “We are a part of the Assamese Samiti and were notified about the food festival.

It is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our culture and cusine and share it with people who would otherwise know nothing about our state,” noted Purabi Kumar from Assam. The stalls were divided into three categories: Solid, semi-solid and liquid, offering revellers a wide variety to choose from. The festival will also have an international sweet corner with exotic sweet dishes from Argentina, Nepal, Turkey, etc

A young girl munches on one of the sweets on dispay during the International Sweet Festival held on Parade Grounds on Sunday | R Satish Babu

27-yr-old man falls to death while flying kite

Despite repeated appeals from police and other organisations to be careful while flying kites on terraces of buildings, a 27-year-old scrap dealer died after falling from the top of a building at Chilkalguda on Sunday. The deceased Shaikh Khaled accidentally fell from the building and landed on the compound wall, and succumbed late in the evening. According to police, Khaled was staying at a rented flat in Warasiguda. On Sunday afternoon, he was flying a kite on the second floor of the building. In the process, he walked backwards, lost control and fell down. He suffered severe injuries as he landed with his head on the compound wall. He was rushed to Gandhi Hospital, where he succumbed late in the evening said Addl Inspector T Narsimha Raju

SCR to ensure safety of commuters amid rush

Across railway stations in the State, passenger traffic has reached its peak in the last two days and the South Central Railway has swung in to action to ensure a smooth and safe travel for the commuters. Besides monitoring the movement of trains, including special trains, SCR has scheduled 203 special trains exclusively for the Sankranti festival, in addition to augmentation of extra coaches to regular train services. At Secunderabad Railway Station, railway officials and supervisors from Commercial Department have stationed themselves on the platform to personally check each and every aspect of passenger amenities and facilities.

They have also initiated steps to handle the rush at booking counters so that there is no inconvenience caused to the rail users. Similar facilities were also arranged at Hyderabad and Kacheguda Railway Stations. The officials monitored the crowd at the booking counters by means of providing additional booking counters, guiding the passengers to use the Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM’s) for purchasing the tickets.