Dog stabbed to death by drunk man after fight in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A one-year-old dog of an Indian breed was stabbed to death at Koremulla village in Ghatkesar on Monday. The brutal attack took place in the evening when a drunk man allegedly stabbed the dog after it got into a fight with two other dogs owned by the same man.

Pravallika Nigam, an animal rights activist, said, “I was informed that the dog was sleeping when the two other dogs, owned by the drunk, attacked it. On witnessing the brawl, the man, in a fit of rage, stabbed the dog multiple times and went on to dragging its body.”

She added that the wound was so deep that the dog’s liver was split into two. The activists are planning lodge a complaint with the cops against animal cruelty.