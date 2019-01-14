Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited demolishes encroachments on Malakpet-LB Nagar corridor

NVS Reddy also warned the shopkeepers, vendors and hawkers who enroached space earlier that strict action would be taken against those who occupy footpaths and service roads.

Published: 14th January 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

An encroachment removal drive by HMRL in Hyderabad on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the designer tiled sidewalks, footpaths, service roads and parking areas being developed by Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) in Metro Rail corridors are getting encroached upon and misused by vendors and hawkers, an encroachment removal drive was undertaken by the body over the past three days. 

“Over 20 permanent structures, including staircases, walls and railings, constructed by some shopkeepers; 300 temporary structures such as pan dabbas, kiosks and tea stalls; 130 temporary stalls; and 300 hoardings, obstructing free movement of pedestrians have been removed in the demolition drive in Malakpet, LB Nagar stretch of Metro Rail Corridor-I,” said HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy.

Inspecting the demolished structures on Sunday, he instructed HMRL engineers to create more parking places in the retrieved open spaces and provide safety railings and bollards to the newly laid footpaths wherever required to prevent future encroachments.

TAGS
Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Metro Rail HMRL encroachments

