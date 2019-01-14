Hyderabad: Minor girl repeatedly raped by relative for three years

By IANS

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was reported to being repeatedly raped here by a relative and a group of youths for the last three years, police said on Monday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar entrusted the case to Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Sridevi, after the relatives of the victim on Sunday staged a sit-in outside a police station, alleging that an accused was made a witness in the case.

Police arrested a fourth accused in the case, following the protest. The victim, now 16 and a student of 12th standard, alleged that besides four accused already named by her, seven more persons were also involved in the crime.

"Some more names were given by the girl. They will also be arrested very soon. No one will escape," Kumar said.

The victim on December 24 lodged a complaint with the police that in 2015 she was subjected to rape by her own relative in 2015 and this continued in the subsequent years with his friends also joining in the crime.

Rajesh Mudda alias Raju, a cousin of the victim, who was staying with her family at Murali Nagar raped her after giving her a soft drink mixed with sedatives. He also took her nude photos and videos on his mobile phone.

Raju, who later shifted to another house, told his friends about this and also shared the pictures and videos with them. Shubham Vyas, Abhijit and others used this to blackmail the girl and rape her. They also allegedly gave pills to the girl to terminate her pregnancy.