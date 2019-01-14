Indo-German expertise for infertility treatment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : An Indo-German initiative of fertility specialists, Morpheus Kasturi International IVF Center, Secunderabad has recently unveiled its range of infertility treatments for couples. The procedures include IUI (Intrauterine insemination), ICSI (Intra Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection) through treatments such as PESA (Percutaneous Epididymal Sperm Aspiration) for those with blocked ducts and TESE (Testicular Sperm Extraction), for couples having low sperm count and TESA (Testicular Sperm Aspiration) and MESA (Microsurgical Epididymal Sperm Aspiration) for those with no sperm cells in their sperm.

The institute also has advanced techniques like Intracytoplasmic Morphologically Selected Sperm Injection (IMSI), which enables to select the best shape and size sperms for injecting into the egg; Laser Assisted Hatching (LAH), for thinning of the thicker than the usual egg covering, to ease hatching of the embryo and Zona Birefringence, for selection of better oocytes resulting in good quality embryos.

Core Fertility Specialist Dr Kalpana said, “The key to improving success rate in IVF treatment is appropriate diagnosis and fertility specialist’s expertise to determine the apt treatment option for the patient.” “We are confident of replicating the care and success rate being achieved at our facilities in Germany and across India, which will set a benchmark for others,” said Dr Ulrich Gohring, Principal, IVF University of Tubingen, Germany.