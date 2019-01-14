Inspector, three others convicted in Hyderabad land case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mirchowk police inspector S Srinivas Goud, government school teacher K Balraj and two others, charged of cheating in a nine-year-old land grabbing case were convicted and awarded a three-year jail term by a city court on Saturday.

While the court suspended the conviction for one month, Hyderabad commissioner Anjani Kumar has already issued orders attaching inspector Goud to the police control room.

According to police, one J Srinu purchased a land parcel in Neredmet from two persons B Janardhan and Chitra of Mahbubnagar district and paid an advance to them. However on finding that the duo were not the original owners of the land Srinu approached the police.

Upon inquiry, police found that S Srinivas Goud, who was then posted at the Cyberabad police training centre along with his friend K Balraj, created a fake document claiming ownership of the said land. In a bid to sell the land to the victim, Srinu, they made a GPA in the name of Janardhan and Chitra.