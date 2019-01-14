National flag to be hoisted atop Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital’s heritage block after a decade

K Shiva Shanker By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a gap of more than a decade, the national flag will fly over the 100-year-old in-patient block of the Osmania General Hospital this Republic Day. Till a few years ago, it was hoisted just beside the central dome of the building, built in 1917 by the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Dr B Nagender, the superintendent of the hospital and an alumnus of the Osmania Medical College, is the man behind the revival of the practice. “A flag pole is already available there. We don’t have to modify the building in any way,” Nagender said.

Mohd Afzal, who has been working at the hospital’s telephone exchange since 1972, said that way back in the past, a flag would be hoisted on the building on every Independence Day and Republic Day.

Currently, barring tipplers, people seldom visit the terrace. There are multiple alcohol bottles on it and Nagender has promised he will get the staff to remove them soon.

Meanwhile, Osmaina hospital authorities’ attempts to fix glass panes to the central part of the dome has not worked out so well. Some of the panes broke long ago.

The superintendent said workers are apprehensive about the century-old dome’s ability to withstand the glass’ weight. They plan to ask experts for advise.

Earlier, superintendent Nagender, along with a few other doctors, restored the lost charm of life-sized antique oil-on-canvas portraits of the last two Nizams — Mir Osman Ali Khan and Mir Mahboob Ali Khan. These paintings hung at the entrance of the heritage block of the Osmania General Hospital, were infested with fungi and covered in dust. They were almost opaque due to their lack of proper maintenance.