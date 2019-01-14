Home Cities Hyderabad

National flag to be hoisted atop Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital’s heritage block after a decade

Till a few years ago, it was hoisted just beside the central dome of the building, built in 1917 by the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan. 

Published: 14th January 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

The central dome of the Osmania General Hospital in a dilapidated state| Sathya Keerthi

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a gap of more than a decade, the national flag will fly over the 100-year-old in-patient block of the Osmania General Hospital this Republic Day.  Till a few years ago, it was hoisted just beside the central dome of the building, built in 1917 by the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan. 

Dr B Nagender, the superintendent of the hospital and an alumnus of the Osmania Medical College, is the man behind the revival of the practice. “A flag pole is already available there. We don’t have to modify the building in any way,” Nagender said. 

Mohd Afzal, who has been working at the hospital’s telephone exchange since 1972, said that way back in the past, a flag would be hoisted on the building on every Independence Day and Republic Day. 
Currently, barring tipplers, people seldom visit the terrace. There are multiple alcohol bottles on it and Nagender has promised he will get the staff to remove them soon. 

Meanwhile, Osmaina hospital authorities’ attempts to fix glass panes to the central part of the dome has not worked out so well. Some of the panes broke long ago. 

The superintendent said workers are apprehensive about the century-old dome’s ability to withstand the glass’ weight. They plan to ask experts for advise. 

Earlier, superintendent Nagender, along with a few other doctors, restored the lost charm of life-sized antique oil-on-canvas portraits of the last two Nizams — Mir Osman Ali Khan and Mir Mahboob Ali Khan. These paintings hung at the entrance of the heritage block of the Osmania General Hospital, were infested with fungi and covered in dust. They were almost opaque due to their lack of proper maintenance. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Osmania General Hospital Republic Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp