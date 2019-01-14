Hyderabad man impersonating NIA officer tries to access weapons, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old graduate from Andhra Pradesh was arrested by the Neredmet Police on Sunday for impersonating an assistant commandant working with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and entering the premises of College of Defence Management in Sainikpuri.

An Aadhaar card, mobile phone, fake NIA identity card and letter with a forged NIA letterhead allowing him access to weapons were seized from G Vinod Kumar Reddy. Nothing suspicious was found on his phone.

Interestingly, he was arrested in 2017 by Giddaluru Police of Kadapa district for a similar crime—he was found impersonating an Andhra IPS officer and a fake identity card and message on a letterhead were seized from him then too.

Vinod who hails from Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh told police most families in his area had at least one member serving in the armed forces or the police department which made him feel like he hadn’t accomplished anything. His father too had served in the army in the past. After completing Bachelors in Computer Science, he tried to join the armed forces, but failed.

He later attempted civil services exams but in vain. He moved to Ashok Nagar in the city where several civil service coaching centres are located.

Though he claimed to be preparing for civil service exams, preliminary investigation revealed he hadn’t enrolled in any centre. “I was depressed and was moving around establishments of the armed forces in the city,” he told cops.

On Sunday, he entered the college of Defence Management at Sainikpuri in plainclothes claiming to be a Flying Officer in the Air Force. However, when his movements were found suspicious, he was apprehended and questioned, following which he showed a fake NIA identity card identifying himself as an assistant commandant.

He was handed over to Neredmet Police for further enquiry. Police charged him with impersonation, cheating and criminal trespass. He has been sent to judicial custody.

