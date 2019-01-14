Online dating is passe. Face-to-face meeting is the new cool

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD : Natasha Goradia wears many hats. She is an actor, a model and an anchor, but perhaps, her most defining trait is that she is a vegan. That is why, when she found that single vegans find it difficult to find vegan partners, she decided to take things in her own hand. She came up with the idea of speed dating for vegans and held the first event in Mumbai. Buoyed by the success of that event, she is here in Hyderabad now to play cupid for all the single vegans out here!Natasha, whose Instagram accounts are @nattysofficial and @kaaliaandfriends, talks to Express about her own dating lessons and how being a vegan changed her life.

How did you get this idea? Any connection to your own dating experiences?

Yes, it’s a mix of personal experiences and other observations. One quality which my partner must have is that he should be an animal lover. It’s just easier to have someone who understands my passion for animals, my inclination towards animal welfare, my choice of volunteering in my free time, prioritising animal emergencies etc.

One day while browsing on Instagram, I came across this vegan meme which said ‘The problem with vegans is that there aren’t enough of us. The problem with single vegans is that there aren’t enough single ones to date’. I could relate to it. Later, I watched a Gujarati movie (I am a Gujju who loves movies & Bollywood) which was about a vegan girl looking for a vegan/vegetarian guy to marry. That movie made so much sense that I wrote ‘vegetarian guys only’ in my matrimonial profile, because I hardly had any hope to find a vegan, just like the meme said!

When I was approached to anchor India’s largest vegan festival ‘One Earth Festival’, in Mumbai, I suddenly realised that there must be so many girls just like me. Why not find a way to connect vegan singles? I spoke to a few vegan girls, and they loved the idea! I put out a casual Instagram and Whatsapp post on animal/vegan groups and to my surprise, I started receiving emails from all over India!

How open are people to speed dating?

The guys are open to it for sure! The male-female ratio is close to 4:1. The biggest challenge is reaching out to girls and telling them that this is worth giving a try!

Who do you think should go for speed dating?

Everyone to be honest! Let’s be practical and open up to this concept. I’ve had my share of pointless and time consuming online dating/matrimonial site tries. And I’m still here, single and almost losing interest in those formats. A major drawback in them is rejecting profiles on the basis of photos/ income/ profession/ community/ religion/ health condition/ horoscope etc.

If you are lucky to have found one or two from the plethora of profiles who have maximum ticks on the list, you do not feel the connection when you meet them. It makes you realise that meeting the person first itself would have been so much better, as you lost almost a month in deciding and getting to know the person!

That’s where speed dating comes in!

The biggest plus point here is, you meet the person face to face and interact. When you speak to many people back to back, it gives you a better understanding of your chemistry, compatibility and liking. It’s time we kept the past in the past, it’s time we looked beyond our religion/community, it’s time we took a decision whether we want to date, live-in, marry or any other variation! No kundalis, health conditions, sexual orientation limits, no gender-based role requirements. If someone doesn’t end up finding a date, they might find a friend maybe!

Have you organised such programmes in other cities too? How was the response?

Mumbai was the first one as we received maximum interests. We were 26 in total – eight women including me and 18 men! It was definitely fun! The participants wanted to have more time with each prospect, and that says a lot. They all loved it and gave written testimonials (to maintain privacy and anonymity, no photos/videos of them were published anywhere). The best part was also the food. This was conducted at a 100% vegan cafe called Imagine Cafe.

How much time does each couple get to know each other at the event? What is the process for registration? What’s the fee?

Every participant gets three-five minutes of talking time with every other potential participant. They do not receive anyone’s profile/information in advance. It’s not entirely a blind date, as I match profiles based on their answers in the questionnaire.

Once this is done, the last hour is for interacting with all other participants. To register, anyone from India can email their name, contact number and location to reachallthingslove@gmail.com. Once I get maximum interests (minimum 20) per location, I reply to their mail with the details and the registration form.Depending on the cost of the food served and the estimated general spending capacity of vegans in that location, the fee ranges from `600-1000.

Do vegans face biases while dating?

I don’t think there should be any bias. Unfortunately, there are some vegans who try to force their views on other people, which may give rise to a bias. As the behaviour of some of them becomes extreme, people develop a general dislike for other vegans too.

Is it difficult for a vegan to date a non-vegan?

There is no fixed ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer to this, as it depends from person to person. If I end up liking and dating a non-vegan, it will not be difficult for me at all. As I am someone who believes in ‘to each their own’ and I do not wish to force/enforce my vegan lifestyle on anyone else. In the same way, my non-vegan partner has to understand my space and let me be in it. Some vegans have made up their mind that they absolutely won’t date a non-vegan. They have their reasons and as long as they are happy, nothing else matters.

Tell us about your vegan journey.

I was in Melbourne, Australia, from July 2014- May 2017. I heard the word ‘vegan’ for the first time there. I slowly started reading about it and realised that there is scope for animal cruelty even if you are a vegetarian! Not just that, veganism is good for health, the environment and the planet. I decided to give it a try and was a transitioning vegan for two months. It helped me so much! I felt lighter, my energy levels went up by 40%, I was physically more active and it just felt the right thing to do.

When you discover something so important, it is a natural instinct to share it with the whole world! So I organised a ‘Hug A Vegan Day’ of my own. I ended up with a few friends, family and animal NGO volunteers - we were 12 of us at Bandra Bandstand, giving out free hugs to the public and talking to them about the benefits of being vegan.

What qualities does a vegan look for in a prospective partner?

When a vegan knows that their prospective partner is a vegan too, half the battle is won. It is wonderful to have a partner who understands your perspective, reasons and inclination towards leading a vegan and consciously compassionate life.

The event is on January 26 (Saturday) at Smart Alec - Alternative Deli in Jubilee Hills.

