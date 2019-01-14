Storytelling with a twist

Home Cities Hyderabad

 Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation organised the January 2019 edition of theatre weekend, featuring two literature based plays by renowned artists.

HYDERABAD : Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation organised the January 2019 edition of theatre weekend, featuring two literature based plays by renowned artists. Theatre director Atul Satya Koushik brought Kahani Teri Meri which was performed on Friday and the popular theatre and film actor-director Danish Hussain brought Qissebaazi performed on Saturday. Hussain created the ambience of adventure, love and comedy with his performance under the moonlight in Westin.

Qissebaazi is a dramatised multilingual form of storytelling project which was formed by Danish Hussain, which literally means to play with stories. It is a modern theatre, derived from Daastangoi, an Urdu art form of traditional storytelling. Hussain engaged the audience with his performance on Dastaan-e-Amir Hamza, which narrates the adventure of Amir Hamza, an uncle of Prophet Muhammad.

The performance was laced with humour and encouraged the viewers to respond with wah-wah, instead of applause and claps. He also made references to the contemporary world like sarcastically commenting on the modern day corporate world. To add a musical aura to the performance, Tushar Kadam played djembe (drum played with bare hands) according to the mood of the dialogues delivered by Hussain.

“In storytelling, audience is also engaged and the storyteller makes eye contact with them,” says Danish. 
“Storytelling is still alive and it has picked up a lot in the past 10 years. I believe it is not going to be out of fashion because it is the basis of civilisation. Till the time we have language and until the time there is need to interact with humans, storytelling will prevail,” he adds.

Earlier he was the part of Daastangoi Revival and has not limited himself as storyteller, although he is known for it. He is a theatre actor-director, performed cameo roles in movies like Peepli Live (2013) and Ankhon Dekhi(2013), and also a writer. His main idea behind Qissebaazi was to revive Indian languages and therefore his performance has a concept of bridge languages which is in Hindi or English, so that the audience can get the essence of the story, if it is performed in other languages such as Malyalam or Urdu. Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation brought the thought provoking performance this January. The theatre festival is celebrated every year to pay tribute to Hindustani theatre legend, late Qadir Ali Baig.

