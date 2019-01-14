Towards a greener future

Rakhi RJ By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Over 25,000 saplings would be planted across Hyderabad at the ‘Run for Green’ programme, the second edition of Savethon, a marathon event organised by HDFC bank. The initiative will be held on February 10 at Sanjeevaiah Park, Necklace Road. Tollywood actor Sundeep Kishan unveiled the T-shirt and medals of the marathon. The run will have three categories – 10 km, 5 km and 2 km, for professionals, beginners and children respectively.

Madhusudhan Hegde from HDFC bank said, “As responsible corporate citizens, we are always looking at ways in which we can create a positive impact on the environment. We are aiming to motivate citizens to work towards a cleaner, greener and sustainable future.” Over 8,000 participants are expected for the event, added Madhusudhan.