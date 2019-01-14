Home Cities Hyderabad

Towards a greener future

Over 25,000 saplings would be planted across Hyderabad at the ‘Run for Green’ programme, the second edition of Savethon, a marathon event organised by HDFC bank.

Published: 14th January 2019 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Rakhi RJ
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Over 25,000 saplings would be planted across Hyderabad at the ‘Run for Green’ programme, the second edition of Savethon, a marathon event organised by HDFC bank. The initiative will be held on February 10 at Sanjeevaiah Park, Necklace Road. Tollywood actor Sundeep Kishan unveiled the T-shirt and medals of the marathon. The run will have three categories – 10 km, 5 km and 2 km, for professionals, beginners and children respectively.

Madhusudhan Hegde from HDFC bank said, “As responsible corporate citizens, we are always looking at ways in which we can create a positive impact on the environment. We are aiming to motivate citizens to work towards a cleaner, greener and sustainable future.” Over 8,000 participants are expected for the event, added Madhusudhan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp