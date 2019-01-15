Home Cities Hyderabad

ASI temporarily halts toilet works at Golconda Fort

Heritage activists inspecting the pit where the construction of a toilet has been proposed at Golconda Fort | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after heritage activists registered their protest regarding the proposed construction of a mammoth toilet on Golconda Fort, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to stop the construction. Speaking to Express, Milan Kumar Chauley, superintending archaeologist of ASI Hyderabad circle said, “The works at the site have been stopped and we will reduce the size of the toilet considerably before taking it up again.”

The approval for the revised measurements are pending and would be sent to New Delhi, he said. The works were taken up by a PSU under Ministry of Water Resources River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. 

