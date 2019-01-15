Hyderabad man eyes third marriage, tortures wife

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Twenty-six-year-old Sultana (name changed) has been married to Mohd Khan of Borabanda for four years. The couple has three children, the youngest merely ten days old. But, Khan, of whom Sultana is the second wife, has reportedly been eyeing a third marriage for a while now.

According to the first wife Ayesha Begum (name changed), Khan had told her that Sultana could not bear children.

“He convinced me to allow him a second marriage by claiming that she would take care of our children” she states, adding that now he was torturing them seeking consent for a third marriage. The women alleged that Khan had been cruel to Sultana, assaulting her with a leather belt and threatening to push her from their building.