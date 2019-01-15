Home Cities Hyderabad

Sankranti tragedy: Kite-flying claims two lives in Hyderabad

Hundreds of people can be seen flying kites from the terraces of their buildings in the twin cities of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and outskirts.

Published: 15th January 2019 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Kite-flying claimed two lives and left a boy critically injured in separate incidents over the past two days in Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday.

An 11-year-old boy died after accidentally falling from the terrace of a three-storey building on Monday. A police officer said Syed Junaid Quadri sustained critical injuries and was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed. The incident occurred in Ameen Mandi area.

In a similar incident on the same day, Mohammed Abdul Rahman, 9, sustained critical injuries after he fell from the first floor of his house in Nampally area while flying a kite. Police said the boy was admitted to hospital.

A 27-year-old youth also fell to his death while flying a kite on the terrace of his house in Warasiguda area on Sunday. Syed Khalid, who got married six months ago, lost his balance and fell on the compound wall of an adjacent building.

Youth and children take to kite-flying during the Sankranti holidays. Hundreds of people can be seen flying kites from the terraces of their buildings in the twin cities of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and outskirts.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has denied that he has imposed any blanket ban on kite-flying. He clarified that the notification issued by him restricted kite-flying only on thoroughfares and around places of worship to prevent any untoward incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kite flying deaths Sankranti kite flying

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp