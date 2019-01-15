Smart meters to curb water wastage

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With summers only a few months away, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), which has 69 water tanker filling stations in the city, has decided to go hi-tech. Soon, water will be dispensed into tankers with smart meters that will detect water levels to prevent overflow and wastage. Also, the tanker filling mechanism would be automated to ensure strict compliance of the rules. Consumers too will see change in affairs through an Uber-like mobile application through which they will be able to book water tankers.

The reforms come in wake of reports of water tankers operated by the Board allegedly wasting a lot of water due to faulty taps and filling mechanisms.The software, integrating this system, will be developed after taking views of all stakeholders.

The newly-developed mobile application will integrate several existing HMWS&SB application whereever necessary by installing smart meters with a facility for real-time monitoring through the Board’s server. Installation of sluice valves, control valves, sensors with actuators for inlet and outlets for all filling stations will be made at existing pump sets.

B Vijay Kumar Reddy, HMWS&SB Director (Revenue and UFW) of the Board, told Express that the mechanism to fill tankers will be foolproof and a suitable system will be developed to stop upon malfunction of vehicle.