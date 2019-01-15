UoH to identify, assess quality journals for UGC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has identified University of Hyderabad (UoH) as one of the regional varsities which will facilitate submission of new journals from the southern region as part of the newly-established Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics (CARE).

Called the CARE Universities — UoH along with Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi for the northern region, Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara for Western region and Tezpur University, Assam for the eastern region — will aid the the nodal agency Savitribai Phule University in sorting and assessing the fresh submission of new journals.It may be recalled that last November, the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the dual objective of cracking a whip on dubious journals as well as to refine and strengthen its approved list of journals had revealed its decision to establish a CARE.

The body, UGC said, will list the good quality research journals in disciplines like social sciences, humanities, languages, arts and culture.

“We are one of the four centres that will work with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) team to identify the journals to be included in UGC list. Our VC is a member of CARE committee. In our University we have appointed Prof Pramod Nayar to coordinate the cell created for this purpose,” said Prof Vinod Pavarala, official spokesperson of the university.

As the southern region centre UoH will receive details of journals from the institutions in the region and will take up scrutiny at first step and those which qualify basic criteria will be forwarded to SPPU for rigorous screening on other parameters. Based on the work done by the Pune team, UGC already filtered its list and deleted over 3,000 journals from its original list notified earlier.

“We can, however, add if we find any good journal not listed or deleted. The parameters will be evaluated before adding to the list. As of now for sciences subjects, Scopus indexed journals are automatically included but they also will be screened in due course, if anybody expresses concern. A thorough process is taken up for subjects other than sciences whose journals are not adequately covered under Scopus,” explained Prof Pavarala.

Though the official notification revealing the names of the varsities roped in the consortium was released on Monday, UoH administration has already initiated work in this respect. Departments like communication and Sociology have already submitted their lists. According to UGC, the first version of the CARE List is expected to be published before March 31.