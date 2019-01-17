Back with a fun event, but for a cause

By Express News Service

Team Siddham, which has in the past conducted free health camps, cancer awareness programmes and shopping expos, is back with a event for a cause, on January 21 at Country Club Begumpet. This event is in aid of Abhilasha Vocational Centre people, a centre which supports and hand-holds students who are mentally challenged and deserve encouragement and help to lead a life with dignity.

“We at Siddham want to adopt them and help them,” says Alka Agarwal, founder-member of Siddham.She also informs that the funds being raised through the raffle tickets of `100 will be used to buy equipment necessary (such as jute bag making machine etc) for Abhilasha centre. The event will also feature shopping and food stalls and a lucky draw that could earn the winner huge prize money.

“We also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government Degree College of Women, Begumpet. This year, as part of the MoU, we plan to organise menstrual hygiene awareness and skill development programmes. We will also have self defense programmes to mould their overall personality.

This will benefit the 3,000 girls in the college,” said Alka of the city-based NGO which is a collective of women entrepreneurs coming together for a cause. The students will also get an opportunity to participate as volunteers for our big marathon this year,” she informs. In the pipeline are helping the girls get placements also.