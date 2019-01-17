Home Cities Hyderabad

Back with a fun event, but for a cause

Team Siddham, which has in the past conducted free health camps, cancer awareness programmes and shopping expos, is back with a event for a cause, on January 21 at Country Club Begumpet.

Published: 17th January 2019 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Team Siddham, which has in the past conducted free health camps, cancer awareness programmes and shopping expos, is back with a event for a cause, on January 21 at Country Club Begumpet. This event is in aid of Abhilasha Vocational Centre people, a centre which supports and hand-holds  students who are mentally challenged and deserve encouragement and help to lead a life with dignity. 

“We at Siddham want to adopt them and help them,” says Alka Agarwal, founder-member of Siddham.She also informs that the funds being raised through the raffle tickets of `100 will be used to buy equipment necessary (such as jute bag making machine etc) for Abhilasha centre. The event will also feature shopping and food stalls and a lucky draw that could earn the winner huge prize money.

“We also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government Degree College of Women, Begumpet. This year, as part of the MoU, we plan to organise menstrual hygiene awareness and skill development programmes. We will also have self defense programmes to mould their overall personality.

This will benefit the 3,000 girls in the college,” said Alka of the city-based NGO which is a collective of women entrepreneurs coming together for a cause. The students will also get an opportunity to participate as volunteers for our big marathon this year,” she informs.  In the pipeline are helping the girls get placements also. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp