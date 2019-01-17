Home Cities Hyderabad

Four, including minor, die while flying kites in Hyderabad on Sankranti 

The victims include an 11-year-old boy at Kulsumpura and one each at Chikkadpally, Sanathnagar and Jagathgirigutta

PTI1_6_2019_000061B

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/MAHBUBNAGAR: Sankranti turned fatal for as many as four persons from different parts of the city on Wednesday, who lost their lives flying kites. The victims include an 11-year-old boy at Kulsumpura and one each at Chikkadpally, Sanathnagar and Jagathgirigutta. They were identified as Krishna (11) a student, A Vijay Kumar (34) and Somarish Dilai (20), daily wage labourers and Ch Manoj, an intermediate student. 

Krishna and his family, hailing from Maharashtra, live in Jiyaguda. He was studying class IV in a nearby private school. On Tuesday afternoon, he accompanied his friends to fly kites in his neighbourhood. The string his kite was tied to got struck overhead electric cables.

He tried to use an iron rod to free the kite, but when he accidentally touched it to the wires, he received a shock and fell down. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries there. A case under section 174 CrPC is registered and a probe is underway, said officials from Kulsumpura police station.

At Chikkadpally, A Vijay Kumar fell down from the roof of a multi-storeyed building while trying to fly a kite. He was dead by the time he was taken to the hospital. Manoj at Jagathgirigutta and Somrish at Thumkunta died similarly. In another case, on Monday, Junaid Quadri (10) of Mallepally fell down from the third floor of a building while flying a kite. 

Besides them, children and youngsters aged between nine and 28 years received injuries during the celebrations. While seven cases were reported on Tuesday, four were brought to the hospital on Wednesday. 

Return of Chinese manja

In Mahbubnagar, an 11-year-old boy had his jaw and throat slashed by a stranded Chinese manja thread. Mohd Ghouse had to undergo at least 21 stitches and lost a lot of blood. Although the Chinese manja, prepared with glass pieces, was banned in the State due to similar incidents, it continues to be both manufactured and sold. 

