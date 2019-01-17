Home Cities Hyderabad

Inquiry ordered as Hyderabad cops arrest man under Section 66A of IT Act

Earlier in August 2018, Hyderabad police illegally detained a facebook page admin after  posts about a land scam allegedly involving a minister in the then State government.

Published: 17th January 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Rachakonda police on Tuesday arrested P.M. Saiprasad, a BJYM worker who is also an RTI activist at Neredmet but the section under which the arrest was made raised many an eyebrow. It may be mentioned that the Supreme Court had recently warned officials of imprisonment if they invoke section 66 A of the IT Act to make arrests. 

According to a senior police official, Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagavath has ordered an inquiry. “I will conduct the inquiry and submit a report,” the police official said. The deleted section related to sending offensive messages through a computer or communication devices like mobile or tablet.

If this is done, the punishment provided was up to three years. Regardless of this, the Rachakonda police arrested RTI activist Saiprasad, who had released videos detailing alleged illegal activities of TRS MLA from Malkajgiri, Mynampally Hanmanth Rao in the recently held Assembly elections. 

Earlier in August 2018, Hyderabad police illegally detained a facebook page admin after posts about a land scam allegedly involving a minister in the then State government. He was released later. Before the elections, Saiprasad released videos on various social media platforms, in which he stated that Hanmanth Rao had given false information about his educational qualification to the election commission.

When Hanmanth Rao contested in the 2009 elections, his qualification according to the election affidavit was BBA from Alabama University. But according to the affidavit in 2014, his qualification is Intermediate. Saiprasad also stated that Hanmanth Rao’s associates were involved in cases related to harassing women and appealed that the people of Malkajgiri constituency not to vote for him.

In the videos, Saiprasad is seen telling that people will chase Hanmanth Rao out of Malkajgiri. One of the TRS activists who saw the videos lodged a complaint against Saiprasad at Neredmet police station and a case under charges of defamation, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy and under section 66A(B) of the Information Technology Act and Saiprasad was arrested and sent to remand on Tuesday.

Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat ordered DCP Malkajgiri to conduct a detailed inquiry into what led to applying the section 66A of the IT Act against the accused and submit a report at the earliest.

SC order
The Supreme Court had struck down section 66A of the IT Act three years ago. Recently it has issued a notice to the Central govt questioning them for not preventing arrests under the Act

