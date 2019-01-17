Home Cities Hyderabad

Microsoft finds vulnerability in Internet Explorer, patches it with update 

Microsoft

Microsoft (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A vulnerability has been reported in Microsoft Internet Explorer which could allow a hacker to take control of an affected system and modify files and initiate functions as per as his/her wish, with full user rights. A solution has been provided by Microsoft to the issue. 

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Term (CERT), which highlighted the vulnerability, described it as: “A remote code execution vulnerability exists in Microsoft Internet Explorer due to improper validation of input by the MSHTML engine. A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending a specially crafted file to a vulnerable system.” CERT has also termed the vulnerability as “high” in the rating of its “severity”.

However, Microsoft recently released a patch (an update) which when installed would provide a solution and relief to the issue. 

TAGS
Microsoft Explorer Internet Explorer Bug

