Movement seeking justice for my son won't stop until UoH VC's removal: Rohith Vemula's mother

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The mother of Rohith Vemula, the research scholar of University of Hyderabad (UoH) who committed suicide in 2016 sparking a major political row, Thursday said the movement seeking justice for her son would not stop until the varsity Vice-Chancellor was removed.

A group of students of the varsity had been demanding Appa Rao's removal from the post of VC and his arrest in connection with the suicide of Rohith after a case was registered against him and others.

Speaking at an event organised on the varsity campus to commemorate the death anniversary of Rohith, Radhika Vemula alleged that Appa Rao has committed many "atrocities" and still continues to do so with support from the government at the Centre.

Accusing the police of not initiating any action against Appa Rao in the case, she said there was an "intentional delay."

ALSO READ: A scholar made of stardust: Why we must never forget Rohith Vemula

"The VC is harassing students who belong to SC/ST and BC. The ruling party at the Centre is always backing him with great support," she alleged.

Rohith's mother urged all non-BJP parties to come together on a common platform and defeat the saffron party in the upcoming general elections.

In her address, Fatima Nafees, the mother of missing Jawaharlal University student Najeeb Ahmed, said, "This struggle is of not two mothers but of all the deprived sections of the society.

"They used to say Modi is coming. Now we say Modi is going. We believe that we will get our thoughts back once this government is down. And we expect it in the coming election of 2019," she said.

Fatima further said Najeeb was alive and would come back.

Najeeb had gone missing from a hostel of the JNU in Delhi on October 15, 2016, following a scuffle with some students allegedly affiliated to the ABVP.

Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi in a tweet said, "The institutional murder of Rohith three years ago should not be forgotten. Rohith was vocal, articulate and a voice for unity of the oppressed. His absence is felt by all those who defied Hindutva."