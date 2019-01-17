Home Cities Hyderabad

Movement seeking justice for my son won't stop until UoH VC's removal: Rohith Vemula's mother

A group of students of the varsity had been demanding Appa Rao's removal from the post of VC and his arrest in connection with the suicide of Rohith.

Published: 17th January 2019 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Rohith Vemula's mother Radhika Vemula. (File | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The mother of Rohith Vemula, the research scholar of University of Hyderabad (UoH) who committed suicide in 2016 sparking a major political row, Thursday said the movement seeking justice for her son would not stop until the varsity Vice-Chancellor was removed.

A group of students of the varsity had been demanding Appa Rao's removal from the post of VC and his arrest in connection with the suicide of Rohith after a case was registered against him and others.

Speaking at an event organised on the varsity campus to commemorate the death anniversary of Rohith, Radhika Vemula alleged that Appa Rao has committed many "atrocities" and still continues to do so with support from the government at the Centre.

Accusing the police of not initiating any action against Appa Rao in the case, she said there was an "intentional delay."

ALSO READ: A scholar made of stardust: Why we must never forget Rohith Vemula

"The VC is harassing students who belong to SC/ST and BC. The ruling party at the Centre is always backing him with great support," she alleged.

Rohith's mother urged all non-BJP parties to come together on a common platform and defeat the saffron party in the upcoming general elections.

In her address, Fatima Nafees, the mother of missing Jawaharlal University student Najeeb Ahmed, said, "This struggle is of not two mothers but of all the deprived sections of the society.

"They used to say Modi is coming. Now we say Modi is going. We believe that we will get our thoughts back once this government is down. And we expect it in the coming election of 2019," she said.

Fatima further said Najeeb was alive and would come back.

Najeeb had gone missing from a hostel of the JNU in Delhi on October 15, 2016, following a scuffle with some students allegedly affiliated to the ABVP.

Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi in a tweet said, "The institutional murder of Rohith three years ago should not be forgotten. Rohith was vocal, articulate and a voice for unity of the oppressed. His absence is felt by all those who defied Hindutva."

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohith Vemula Radhika Vemula University of Hyderabad Appa Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp