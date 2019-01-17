Murder convict held in snatching case in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A decade after being convicted in a murder case followed by pulling a stunt of escaping an armed police escort -- Syed Abdul Rahman was was brought behind the bars. He was visiting the city to meet his brother’s family for a ceremony when he, who along with his partner, snatched a woman’s gold chain at Saroornagar Wednesday.

Within 48 hours of the incident, Rachakonda police have nabbed the duo and recovered property worth Rs 2.25 lakh from their possession.

A native of Bidar, Rahaman was involved in 22 cases in Telangana and Karnataka and was sentenced to life in a murder case. While in prison, he was acquainted with other offenders.

In 2007, he along with his partners they were sent to a court at Bidar with an armed escort in a dacoity case. While returning back from Bidar, they escaped the party following which Rahaman moved out of the city and was on the run.

Out of luck

A case was reported at Saroornagar Sunday, where snatchers in an auto relieved a 2 tola gold chain from a woman. CCTV footage, revealed one of them as Rahaman, an offender on-the-run.