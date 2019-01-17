No plan to hike property tax rates in Hyderabad: GHMC chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is no proposal of increasing the property tax by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore said here on Wednesday.

Clearing the air over reports that GHMC will increase the property tax rates in the next financial year, the Commissioner said that rather than increasing tax rates, the civic body is looking at bringing more people under the property tax net to increase the revenue. ​

It was reported in a section of media that the GHMC will revise its property taxes. The Commissioner said that the reports were false and that the GHMC has no such plans.

He added that the GHMC is leveraging on the technology of Geographic Information System(GIS) mapping to locate the buildings in its limits that are not yet under the property tax net and tax them.