Not showing skin, but finding comfort

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the 1990s, when three-year-old Katie Holland was asked what her dream was, she said, “I want to dance!” Decades later, one should ask Katie, now an accomplished belly dancer, the same question. She answers dreamily, “I want to set up a centre in Bulgaria where I have a plot of land to do permaculture farming. I want to develop my own food, have groups of people come in for training and therapy, and perfect the dance therapy I’ve been working on and researching for the past 12 years. So, basically, world domination.” She was in India to perform and caught up with City Express.

Not just a belly dancer with a subtle sense of humour, the UK native, who led a dance workshop at Maya Goddess of Arts studio in Kochi the other day, has developed ‘Awakened Belly Dance’ which is a transformative and self-awakening dance therapy.

“Many people use belly dance as a way to show their bodies. For me, it is a way to move energy, like one learns to do in martial arts. In belly dancing, I can connect with my feminine energy and use it as way to empower myself. And this is important for women because it is taking the focus from outside to inside,” says Katie. This led to the launch of the dance therapy, which uses music, breathwork, brainwaves and dance movements, four years ago.

Her therapy sessions are directed toward achieving mental and physical positivity. “When I conduct workshops, I have a lot of women coming in and they tell stories of sexual abuse, rape and mental health issues. They all have a desire to connect with their bodies,” says Katie.

It took Katie 12 years to develop the practice. “Scientists have observed that most problems are genetic. A mother transfers all her problems to a child in the womb itself,” she says. “Through the lineage of the family, for both male and female, everybody is carrying everybody else’s experiences. You see patterns happening in a family. After years of research and experimenting with myself, I realised it is about breaking these patterns. At the same time, I began studying the hieroglyphs.

There had to be a meaning for hands being positioned in a particular way. In bharatanatyam, each mudra has a meaning. I applied the same here. I began crossing everything together,” she continues.

Since the launch of the therapy, Katie has been conducting workshops across parts of Asia, Bulgaria, Paris and the UK. “Classical dance changed the way I perceived belly dance. In fact, it improved my movements. It helped me really understand about expression. And that dance is not just a physical act, it comes from the heart in a more spiritual way,” she says.

Katie has been learning and performing belly dance for 25 years now. “I am still a student. It’s a never-ending process,” she says.

Katie Unplugged

What dance forms did she learn: Ballet, Tap, Modern, African, Samba, Bollywood, Sacred Nepalese, Egyptian Bellydance, Gurdjieff Sacred Movements, Sufi Whirling, Martial Arts; currently Bharatanatyam, Balinese and Bulgarian Folk dance.

More to her: Katie Holland is the creator of Awakened Bellydance; a transformative, self-awakening process. She is also an inner dance facilitator and trainer, access bars practitioner trainer, a laughter yoga facilitator and yoga teacher. Katie’s love of, dedication and commitment to her dance shines through and is evident to all who see. Combining traditional dance techniques with her own unique interpretations - fusing herself to an ancient culture whilst dancing forth into the new. Katie enthuses and inspires this magical energy to all she meets.

Her comfort zone:

On her quest for deeper understanding and precision of movement Katie constantly pushes herself into the unknown and onto higher levels, keen to share her knowledge and expertise on her journey. This includes studying to be a Usui and Tera-Mai Seichem Reiki Master and massage therapist in 1999 and being one of the first to study on the Drumzy Advanced dance training course with Hossam and Serena Ramzy.

Current gigs:

Currently having the time of her life living between Europe, India and Asia. Performing, teaching and organising Kashtat Bedu - Sacred Dance and Yoga Retreats whilst continuing her study of dance and life across the world. Katie is actively involved with the development of Inner Dance UK and organised the first UK facilitator training in 2015.

The desi connection:

Regarded as one of the best foreign performers in India, Katie is in high demand as a performer, teacher and choreographer for all kinds of events. To date she has performed with Hossam and Serena Ramzy and their Egyptian Ensemble at Planet Egypt, The Bloomsbury Theatre and Bath Middle Eastern Festival, DJ Cheb I Sabbah, Guy Schalom and the Baladi Blues, Sukhbir, The Arab League at Raqs Brittania, The Nile Band, with Amani of Lebanon, Simon Webster, Jon Sterckx, Socrat, Digital Samsara, Francis Lepcha, DJ Kaz, Graeme of UB40, Futji, at the infamous Titos, Mambos and Ingos Saturday Night Market, Goa, The Royal Kolkutta Golf Club and countless star hotels across India. She was the featured dancer for BBC World Music Award winning master maestro Abhishek Basu and his band ISM.