Too many selfies cause selfie wrist ache

17th January 2019

By Rakhi VJ
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Selfie is a self-photograph that had taken typically with a smartphone. Interestingly, continuous selfie-taking could lead to an acute pain at the wrist known as carpal tunnel syndrome aka “Selfie Wrist” a term getting popular in social media. 

Says Dr Niloufer Ali, Neuro physician from Aster Prime Hospital, “To take a good picture, an individual moves her hand in different directions continuously. Accordingly, the wrist moves to various extremes. There is a median nerve in the wrist. The hyperflexion of the hand causes pressure in that median nerve. Due to continuous and consistent pressure, the nerves would be irritated and conduction gets impaired. Due to this, the main part of the nerve also gets damaged.

Notably, tingling sensation, numbness, burning sensation or severe pain in the wrist after taking selfies are the main symptoms of selfie wrist.” 

But in this nomophobic era youngsters are getting highly prone to this condition. Every month, at least two selfie wrist cases are registered in Aster Prime Hospital. “People who suffer from obesity have more chance of getting selfie wrist,” says, Dr Niloufer. “Sometimes the pain can reach the shoulders. The other parts of the hand are less affected because the portion of the wrist is a narrow path” she added that selfie stick could be a way to avoid this neurological syndrome.

Sticks help to take photographs beyond the normal range of arm and also checks the unnecessary twisting and turning of hands. Minor cases of selfie wrist can be treated with medications but the severe cases demand surgery. “Reduce your phone usage. Taking selfies could be joyful, but take with minimal use of wrist and avoid extreme positions” Dr Niloufer commented. According to statistics the people aged between 18 and 34 are taking more selfies compared to other age groups. Evidently, people between 15 and 40 suffer the most from selfie wrist. Your selfie could make a good memory, but be a little cautious don’t make your healthy wrist a memory!

