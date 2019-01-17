Telangana aerospace engeering students lack in skills: Study

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana already has one aerospace SEZ at Adibatla on the outskirts of Hyderabad and plans to increase its standing in aerospace sector further but suffers from lack of enough skilled manpower to be employed by aerospace companies.

Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) commissioned a private organization for conducting a study, to look into the skill gaps which need to be bridged to fulfil the manpower demands of aerospace industry. Based on the findings of this study some initiatives have also been taken up.

For the study, interactions were held with students pursuing Aeronautical Engineering and Aircraft Maintenance Engineering and also with representatives from the aerospace industry. The study reports a wide range of issues that need to be addressed.

Shockingly, it has to start from the basics of increasing awareness regarding the aerospace industry among aeronautical engineering students, as one of the study’s findings said, 70 per cent of the students could not list even five companies that work in the aerospace sector.

The study’s observations include lack of curriculum awareness and a dearth of tool knowledge among students. The colleges offering aeronautical courses were found to be lacking in experienced faculty, adjunct faculty, collaboration with foreign universities, latest softwares, CNC machines and working models.

These findings were recently reported in the International Journal of Aviation, Aeronautics and Aerospace of the Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Asia, Singapore with which the TASK has a tie-up for improving skills of aeronautical engineering students in Telangana, under the title ‘Strategies in Developing an Aviation and Aerospace Skill Ecosystem for the State of Telangana, India-Case Study of TASK -Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge’.

To address these issues, the TASK has taken up some initiatives including, conducting industrial-visits, inviting eminent personalities from the aviation sector, enabling brainstorming sessions with industries, conducting faculty-enablement programme, evolving short-term courses in technical document writing and demand-based skill development.