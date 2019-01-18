13-year-old rape survivor in Hyderabad gets justice after three years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three years after sneaking into the house of a 13-year-old and raping her, 32-year-old auto driver Syed Amjad was convicted under the charge of raping a minor at the Nampally Metropolitan Sessions court on Thursday.

The offender was reportedly familiar with the survivor during the time of offence as they resided in the same colony in Saidabad police station limits.

The police had arrested the convict at the time the FIR was filed. The offender, however, had pleaded to reduce his quantum of sentence on the grounds of having a wife and two children to take care of. However, the court refused to be lenient due to the gravity of the offence and sentenced him to imprisonment for 10 years with a fine of Rs 2,000.