Aspiring actors must not be desperate: Pushpa Bhaskar

In this era of hyper-discerning audiences, a huge responsibility lies on the shoulders of a film director.

Published: 18th January 2019 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 02:50 AM

By Shyam Yadagiri
HYDERABAD : In this era of hyper-discerning audiences, a huge responsibility lies on the shoulders of a film director. He/she has to read the script, choose the actors for specific roles, make the screenplay, brief the technicians, explain the scenes to actors, approve the shots, take part in the editing process, co-ordinate with producer(s), be part of film promotions, and more. Phew!It is here that the casting director makes an entry. A relatively new concept in Tollywood, the person helps shortlist the right talent needed for all the roles in a film.

Born and brought up in Hyderabad, Pushpa Bhaskar had worked on web series Posh Poris, 703, Mana Mugguri Love Story as a casting director. Her major project has been the recent release NTR Kathanayakudu.

“Technically, the role of casting has been managed by directors, associates and assistant directors (ADs). Such a scenario would entail a lot of time to be spent on casting by the director and his/her team. This would take up additional weeks, or even months, into the production schedule.

Also, an AD may not have the proper vision that a director seeks. My role helps reduce the delays in the process, and helps communicate and transform the director’s vision effectively”, she adds matter-of-factly. The phenomenon has been in place in Bollywood for the past few years, and Tollywood is slowly warming up to the idea of casting directors, she adds. “NTR Kathanayakudu was a challenge, with so much casting going into it. It was very satisfying,” she gushes.

She joined the project in February 2018, and is currently working with the team on the upcoming flick NTR Mahanayakudu. Pushpa had done her Bachelor’s degree from Andhra Mabhila Sabha college in Hyderabad. She always dreamed of excelling in the field of media, and began her career with All India Radio Rainbow FM 101.9 in Hyderabad in 2006. Later, with an interest in films, she joined Annapurna International School of Film Media (AISFM) to teach Telugu diction and dubbing.

She realised her flair of finding the right cast for films while working at AISFM, and founded PB Casting Studio in 2016. Since then, as the saying goes, there was no looking back. What does she look for in a person while auditioning? “The dedication, the suitability for the role, their acting skills, etc. are all observed. Later, they are classified into A-grade, B-grade and C-grade actors. I interact with talented individuals, interview them and once there is a suitable project, showcase them to the direction team. I’m not a manager for the aspiring actors. I don’t make them sign any contracts or bonds. I’m only a facilitator between the director and the pool of actors,” she points out.

On #MeToo and the alleged casting couch in Tollywood, Pushpa shares, “There are two sides to this – one is due to the agents; and the other is the desperation shown by artistes. Aspiring actors must not be so desperate for roles. If nothing else works, they must have the mindset of exploring options outside the film industry. And agents and managers must not exploit them for sexual favours. Also, these people must not think that if a woman ventures into the film industry, she would be ready to do anything for a role.” However, the mindset in Tollywood is changing for the better, albeit slowly, and the symptoms are encouraging, she adds.

Pushpa believes in quality over quantity. “I prefer to give my everything for a project, even though it may be time-consuming”, she informs. She is working on two upcoming projects in Tollywood, scheduled for release in 2019. Interested individuals can contact her on pb.castingstudio@gmail.com

What does a casting director do?
The casting director sits with the director and shares the shortlisted profile of actors for a particular role. Based on the director’s decision, one actor then makes the cut for that specific role.

How does the casting director do it?
The person goes through the numerous bunch of auditions sent by aspirants. Based on the suitability for the role, he/she shortlists the individuals and forwards their profile to the direction team.

(With inputs from MV Srikanth)
