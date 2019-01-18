Beneath the Royal Mile

lVijaya Pratap By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : While in Edinburgh, I signed up for one of those underground tours, which no traveller ever regrets trying: it is called “The Real Mary King’s Close”. Btw, a close is a residential street without through access. Then you may wonder what’s the big deal about an insignificant, narrow, trifling lane? There lies the catch - it is no ordinary lane. Hidden beneath the City Chambers on the Royal Mile lies Edinburgh’s deepest secret—Mary King’s Close that draws hundreds of tourists for a one hour walking tour in the spooky underground.

I booked in advance, reached the venue much before time and sat on a bench waiting and people watching. A teen came and sat next to me and we started talking. Zhu Tao looked about sixteen years, so I asked if he was a student. He gave a serene smile and said he is thirty, teaches classical music, lives in Shanghai and added with a broad smile, that he will be getting married soon! Before I could ask for any tips on how to look young, he plunged straight into the most popular topic with most foreigners - yes, Bollywood films! He had seen “Baahubali”, of course: but loves “Dangal” more.

Aamir Khan is his all-time favourite. He showed me a few websites (all in Chinese of course!), giving ample information about Bollywood films. He studied Indian history, as it was part of their school curriculum. Loves Indian food… watches Indian food shows, follows recipes and tries his hand at Indian dishes. That was enough for me to bond, over the Great Wall and across the Silk route.

The way he pronounced Shanghai, ever so gently, not hurting even a single syllable, gently dropped the last note with a pronounced H, as if saying Hai! I liked every time he said Shanghai - it was almost like singing… he is a music teacher after all! His friend Gu Yaquam soon joined us: he teaches maths in Peking University. Zhu blushed for him as Gu did not speak English and started translating while Gu smiled and nodded profusely.

Meanwhile, the costumed guide arrived and our tour started. We walked the spooky, subterranean labyrinth as she gave a fascinating account of the everyday life of 17th-century Edinburgh: the 18th-century City Chambers were built over the sealed-off remains of Mary King’s Close, and the lower levels of this medieval Old Town alley have survived almost unchanged amid the foundations for 250 years.

Mary King was a merchant burgess who resided on the Close in the 17th century. Closes were named after the most prominent citizen or the most commonly found business to be on the close. Documents show that Mary King was a prominent businesswoman in the 1630s. It was highly unusual for a close to be named after a woman at that time, indicating Mary’s standing in the town. Residents of Mary King’s Close never lived underground, the houses were vacated before the construction of the City Chambers above, to this day the close is still not technically underground but rather embedded in the foundations of the building above.

Back in the 1600s, Mary King’s Close and neighbouring closes were Edinburgh’s busiest and most vibrant streets, open to the skies and bustling with traders selling their wares to the Old Town’s residents. Life in 17th-century was less than sanitary: inhabitants lived in narrow winding streets, crammed into packed tenements up to seven stories high.

When the Black Death (plague) first appeared on the British Isles, it appeared to be a problem only in the English territories. The Scots delighted in calling it “the foul death of the English.” Soon, however, the rats, fleas, and bacteria had made their way to Scotland. The country lost a quarter of its population to the plague. In the tight quarters of Mary King’s Close, the disease was particularly devastating. That was because, without a proper sewer system, tenants simply dumped waste into the streets below. Rats ran wild in the close carrying fleas with them everywhere they went. When the fleas became infected plague broke out and it spelt disaster for the residents of Mary King’s Close.

Urban legend claims plague victims were quarantined and left there to die. Then their corpses were used to build the walls. After the plague had passed, tenants continued to live in Mary King’s Close until the 19th century, when it was emptied and sealed up. The Royal Exchange was built on top of it and the close was forgotten. It wasn’t rediscovered until workmen digging on the street above accidentally punched down into the winding streets.

Many ghost stories were born out of this macabre history of the close. One such ghost (a more popular one) supposed to live here is a 10-year-old girl named Annie who died of the plague. We entered her room: there were toys, dolls, and sweets left for her by people.

Our journey through time uncovering streets and houses hidden beneath one of Edinburgh’s most famous thoroughfares was most intriguing. Zhu and Gu bowed deep while parting and I bowed deeper, they bowed again and I did the same. Just to end the game in a lighter vein they both did “Namaste” with folded hands. I was floored and hugged them both warmly.

(The author is a documentary filmmaker and travel writer; she blogs at vijayaprataptravelandbeyond.com)