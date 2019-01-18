Calls on women-in-distress helpline on the rise in Hyderabad

Donita Jose By

HYDERABAD: During the annual review of their activities and performance, Hyderabad and Cyberabad police claimed improvement in women safety in Hyderabad due to drop in the number of dowry deaths from 58 in 2017 to 44 in 2018.

However, a look at the number of calls received at the one-stop call centre number for women in distress 181 paints a different picture. In the last 16 months, more than 1,600 distress calls were received on this helpline. Sixty-four per cent of the total calls received on 181 in the State were related to domestic violence and dowry harassment issues.

Of this, a majority of them in the category of ‘emergency calls’, meaning they required immediate intervention of the police due to serious nature of the issue, like woman complainant being ousted from her house, getting physically abused by a husband or getting abandoned in the hospital.

“Many of these emergency calls are received from women, soon after or during the moments when they are being physically assaulted. When we get any call we explore all possible options and redirect them to police, shelter home, counselling or other redressal option depending on the situation” noted Girija B, State Programme Director of Sakhi Centre.

A recent case the helpline received was from a 50-year-old woman from Hyderabad who was being harassed by her businessman husband to sell her property to overcome the losses he incurred. He abused her and broke household articles to terrorize her into agreeing to sell her property. However, the victim called 181 helplines and was picked up by Sakhi workers and was later provided shelter and counselling. She eventually decided to file a domestic violence case and went onto apply for legal separation.

In another case, a 20-year-old survivor with two children was thrown out of her home by her husband. With no relatives around she called the helpline and was taken to the Sakhi Centre who counselled and housed her for five days. It may be mentioned here that according to the last NCRB report Hyderabad ranks as the second worst city after Delhi, in the category of ‘Cruelty by husband or relatives’ category.