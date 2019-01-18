Home Cities Hyderabad

Citizen-group clears broken manjas from across Hyderabad

This year alone, the Forest Department had seized over 350 kgs of manja from 72 shops spread across Hyderabad in a bid to prevent both human and animal fatality.

Published: 18th January 2019 05:05 AM

After the Sankranti festival, a plethora of kites could be found stuck in branches of trees across the city | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the stringent ban on Chinese manja in the city, many people continued to make use of it this Sankranti, claiming the life of at least one bird and injuring several. On account of this, a city group has now started a unique initiative of clearing manjas off trees and poles across the city. 

The group of 5 eco-conscious citizens, based out of Attapur, have been collecting broken Manjas to ensure that they do not further entangle the birds.

“Some kites are laced with sharp glass shreds making it extremely fatal for birds. We decided to collect them and make trees manja-free,” noted Ritesh Loya, a businessman and animal rights activist.

The group has managed to collect over 500 to 1000 metres of Manja from their colony alone and are planning to involve more groups in a similar effort.

However, these manjas managed to hurt at least eight birds as per the forest department officials. The ones that were found injured consisted of fruit bat, pigeon and black kite species. They were treated at the Nehru Zoological Park and subsequently released. 

