Cruise Tourism:  picks momentum

HYDERABAD : The year 2018 saw many new industries taking up place in the front row of Indian economy, Cruise Tourism is one among them. The government and travel entrepreneurs consider a new face for tourism in India.In a media roundtable session at Taj Vivantha on Thursday, the Chief Operating Officer of TIRUN Travel Marketing, Varun Chadha, shared his views and prospects of Cruise Tourism in India.

In the event, Chadha introduced an-industry transforming cruise ship ‘Celebrity Edge’ and its unique and baffling features. When asked for insights of the Cruise Tourism in India, he replied, “Bringing the Cruise tourism is the main motive that lies in front of us. The youngest Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai will christen the transformative new cruise ship Celebrity Edge.”

The cruise shipping policy of the Ministry of Shipping was approved by the Government of India on June 26, 2008, but it took a decent decade to pick up the pace. India’s share of the world cruise tourism market is comparatively less to the other countries like US, Thailand, etc, but is definitely growing rampantly. In the year 2017-18, a total of 139 Cruise ships carrying 1,62,660 passengers visited India at six major ports – Mumbai, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai and Kolkata.