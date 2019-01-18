Hyderabad: Elderly woman dials 181 as son turns tormentor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “He has taken away my debit cards and hidden my medicines. He is threatening me that he will not give them back until I give him more money.” When the one-stop helpline for women — 181 team received this call last month from Karkhana, the officials did not anticipate that the tormentor was her own son, who held the woman to ransom.

Like this mother, the 181 One Stop Help Centre which was originally envisioned as a distress call number for women facing issues related to marital and sexual harassment, has been a blessing in disguise for many victims facing other forms of violence and abuse as well.

“Not only dowry and domestic violence cases but we get many calls from the elderly, who are being abused by their own children. It is no more uncommon as elderly abuse is a reality,” noted Girija B, State Project Manager of Sakhi Centre, which is a temporary shelter for women facing abuse and which also manages the One Stop Call Centre 181.

In such cases Sakhi Centre mostly forwards the case to authorised counsellors. If the case turns out to be severe, the police are informed and if required the elderly woman is even shifted to Sakhi Centre.In another case, a five-month pregnant woman was left abandoned by her husband in the hospital. Sakhi Centre paid medical expenses in coordination with the State home department. Although later the woman’s husband stepped in, she later expressed desire to separate from her husband and was sent to a shelter home with her children.