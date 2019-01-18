Home Cities Hyderabad

Fuel pilferage racket busted in Hyderabad, four held

They took a land measuring one acre from one Mahender Goud and built a compound wall and erected a big shed to make others believe that they were running a scrap business.

Published: 18th January 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles recovered from four members of a 12-member gang involved in stealing fuel from the oil pipelines | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four members of an interstate gang involved in fuel pilferage from the main pipelines of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Thursday. 

The gang dug up a tunnel, drilled a hole into the pipeline, and stole 1.3 lakh kilolitres of fuel and then transported it to different parts of Telangana and Maharashtra for sale in the black market.

The police seized `90.40 lakh in cash,  an oil tanker, one SUV and one bike from them. The arrested were identified as Hafeez Aziz Chowdari, Mohammed Abdul Abrar, B Srinivasulu and M Jayakrishna, while eight others including the kingpin of the gang Jiyaul Chand Shaikh alias Cheddy Bengali are still absconding. 

According to Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, Hafeez and Abrar were earlier arrested in fake currency case and were lodged in Mumbai central prison. Chand Shaikh, who was arrested in a fuel pilferage case was also lodged in the same prison and all of them became friends.

After being released from prison, Hafeez who was married to a woman from Hyderabad developed contacts in Hyderabad and met Srinivasulu. After a series of discussions with Shaikh Chand, they decided to target the main fuel pipelines of companies passing underground through Keesara. 

They took a land measuring one acre from one Mahender Goud and built a compound wall and erected a big shed to make others believe that they were running a scrap business. They later dug a tunnel up to the pipeline and made a hole and fixed a clamp with valve along the pipe and drew fuel through an electric motor and filled the tankers. 

They stole 84,365 kilolitres diesel of BPCL and 46,236 KL from IOCL pipelines. 

The fuel companies who were inquiring about the fuel pilferage one day noticed a tanker coming out of the campus alerted the police and the whole racket was busted subsequently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharat Petroleum Fuel pilferage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp