Fuel pilferage racket busted in Hyderabad, four held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four members of an interstate gang involved in fuel pilferage from the main pipelines of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Thursday.

The gang dug up a tunnel, drilled a hole into the pipeline, and stole 1.3 lakh kilolitres of fuel and then transported it to different parts of Telangana and Maharashtra for sale in the black market.

The police seized `90.40 lakh in cash, an oil tanker, one SUV and one bike from them. The arrested were identified as Hafeez Aziz Chowdari, Mohammed Abdul Abrar, B Srinivasulu and M Jayakrishna, while eight others including the kingpin of the gang Jiyaul Chand Shaikh alias Cheddy Bengali are still absconding.

According to Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, Hafeez and Abrar were earlier arrested in fake currency case and were lodged in Mumbai central prison. Chand Shaikh, who was arrested in a fuel pilferage case was also lodged in the same prison and all of them became friends.

After being released from prison, Hafeez who was married to a woman from Hyderabad developed contacts in Hyderabad and met Srinivasulu. After a series of discussions with Shaikh Chand, they decided to target the main fuel pipelines of companies passing underground through Keesara.

They took a land measuring one acre from one Mahender Goud and built a compound wall and erected a big shed to make others believe that they were running a scrap business. They later dug a tunnel up to the pipeline and made a hole and fixed a clamp with valve along the pipe and drew fuel through an electric motor and filled the tankers.

They stole 84,365 kilolitres diesel of BPCL and 46,236 KL from IOCL pipelines.

The fuel companies who were inquiring about the fuel pilferage one day noticed a tanker coming out of the campus alerted the police and the whole racket was busted subsequently.