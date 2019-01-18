Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad to be home for premium ICMR facility

The city will now be home to a new centre that will work on finding alternatives to end animal testing, a common practice in various industries to test products before they are allowed for human usage

Published: 18th January 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

doctor, medicine, operation theatre

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yet another major scientific institution is all set to join Hyderabad’s list of prestigious central institutions. The city will now be home to a new centre that will work on finding alternatives to end animal testing, a common practice in various industries to test products before they are allowed for human usage. 

According to an official letter sent by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi, ICMR will be establishing a ‘Centre for Excellence in human pathway-based biomedicine and risk assessment’ in Hyderabad.

The centre, that will work towards finding alternatives to animal testing, will be located on the premises of the National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research (NARF-BR), National Institute of Nutrition, Tarnaka. The official letter by ICMR was obtained by animal rights NGO Humane Society International-India. 

The ICMR letter also mentions that in order to strengthen the research and development in the area of providing an alternative to research on animals in the country, two major steps have been taken - A paper titled ‘Indian Roadmap on Alternatives to Animals in Research: Past, present and future’, and preparation of a strategy document for promoting, strengthening and undertaking research in the country on the alternatives to usage of animals in research. 

Animals are routinely used for testing in industries like pharmaceuticals and pesticides, against which there has been a rising demand for finding effective alternative solutions like human organ-on-a-chip and next-generation computer modelling techniques.

HSI/India Deputy Director Alokparna Sengupta said, “More and more scientists are questioning the relevance and utility of animal-based research and testing, while foreign funding agencies are investing heavily in cutting-edge non-animal technologies.

This new ICMR centre, if properly resourced, has the potential to make India a key global player in 21st-century medical research.” HSI-India officials informed that they along with another animal rights NGO, People for Animals will be actively involved with the new centre in Hyderabad. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central institution Animal testing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp