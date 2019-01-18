Home Cities Hyderabad

Radhika Vemula visits University of Hyderabad on son’s ‘Shahadat Din’

Addressing the students, Radhika said her son’s sacrifice had set a goal for all - to destroy the caste-based society.

Published: 18th January 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Radhika Vemula gets emotional after paying a floral tribute to the statue of her son Rohith on University of Hyderabad campus, in Hyderabad on Thursday | s senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three years after the ‘institutional murder’ of her son Rohith Vemula on the University of Hyderabad campus, Radhika, who has been travelling across the country with her son’s message of a caste-less society, on Thursday said the need of the hour was not just the removal of the varsity’s Vice-

Chancellor Podile Appa Rao but the removal of the BJP-led government at the Centre in the upcoming general elections. 

On occasion of the third death anniversary of the Rohith, students of the varsity organised a commemoration meeting amid strong police presence where Radhika Vemula addressed the gathering at North Shopcom. The Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) along with different students groups, barring the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), called it the ‘Rohith Vemula Shahadat Din’.

Addressing the students, Radhika said her son’s sacrifice had set a goal for all - to destroy the caste-based society. “We have been fighting for an equal society here on the campus and outside too. But upper castes continue to inflict atrocities on marginalised sections,” she said.

Echoing Radhika’s thoughts, Fatima Nafees, whose son Najeeb Ahmed has been missing from JNU campus since October 2016 after an alleged altercation with ABVP students, said mothers like them are representatives of oppressed sections. “Our eyes are now dry.

They shine with the determination of bringing justice to our sons,” she said. Barely days before the anniversary, tension prevailed on the campus after the administration allegedly demolished Velivada, the protest site where Rohith had spent his last days protesting his expulsion from the hostel. This resulted in a series of police complaints. The students filed one against the administration and the administration returned the favour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohith Vemula Shahadat Din Radhika Vemula University of Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp