Radhika Vemula visits University of Hyderabad on son’s ‘Shahadat Din’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three years after the ‘institutional murder’ of her son Rohith Vemula on the University of Hyderabad campus, Radhika, who has been travelling across the country with her son’s message of a caste-less society, on Thursday said the need of the hour was not just the removal of the varsity’s Vice-

Chancellor Podile Appa Rao but the removal of the BJP-led government at the Centre in the upcoming general elections.

On occasion of the third death anniversary of the Rohith, students of the varsity organised a commemoration meeting amid strong police presence where Radhika Vemula addressed the gathering at North Shopcom. The Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) along with different students groups, barring the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), called it the ‘Rohith Vemula Shahadat Din’.

Addressing the students, Radhika said her son’s sacrifice had set a goal for all - to destroy the caste-based society. “We have been fighting for an equal society here on the campus and outside too. But upper castes continue to inflict atrocities on marginalised sections,” she said.

Echoing Radhika’s thoughts, Fatima Nafees, whose son Najeeb Ahmed has been missing from JNU campus since October 2016 after an alleged altercation with ABVP students, said mothers like them are representatives of oppressed sections. “Our eyes are now dry.

They shine with the determination of bringing justice to our sons,” she said. Barely days before the anniversary, tension prevailed on the campus after the administration allegedly demolished Velivada, the protest site where Rohith had spent his last days protesting his expulsion from the hostel. This resulted in a series of police complaints. The students filed one against the administration and the administration returned the favour.