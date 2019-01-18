Relish at Numaish

lSabyasachi Roy Chaudhuri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Around New Year Hyderabad hosts its biggest fair – The All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish. A few thousand stalls are set up at the Exhibition Grounds for this 45-day extravaganza, showcasing and selling all kinds of items, ranging from consumer durables and clothes to crockery and toys. The exhibition attract traders from all over the country, who camp in Hyderabad during this period to sell their diverse offerings.

This year is the 79th edition of Numaish, which was started in 1938 under the reign of the last Nizam of Hyderabad. Visiting the exhibition has been an annual feature on my calendar for the last twenty five years. But, the reason for me is not shopping here, but gorging on some of the best street food are available within the same campus during this period. Thus you have haleem, Patthar ke Gosht and delicious chaats and ice creams at the same location. The number of food stalls are going up every year, much to the glee of the food lovers.

Haleem is Hyderabad’s staple during the Holy month of Ramzan. Outside of this period it is only available in select restaurants. Numaish provides the food lovers an opportunity to enjoy the haleem from Pista House outside of the stipulated period. A huge stall is put up at the exhibition which can accommodate more than a hundred persons, offering a single dish, the mutton haleem, for which they have received the geographical indication.

Patthar Ka Gosht is another delicacy Hyderabad is known for. At Numaish, the soft boneless mutton cooked on a stone is available at Hyderabad Kabab Restaurant. While you are there, try out their boti and seekh kababs too. A few years back the famed Bade Miyan used to have their stall at the same location close to Gate 2. Compared to the melt in the mouth dish served by them, the quality of the signature dish of Hyderabad has come down a notch here. Badam Ki Jaali, or the Hyderabadi almond cookie is in demand in wedding as well as for many tourists visiting this city. Try out the delicacy at the stall of Imperial Sweet House, which also showcases Ashrafi, the other vintage sweet shaped like the coin in circulation during the Nizam period.

The maximum number of food stalls in the exhibition are from Masqati, who are known for their ice creams. But here, you can also find them selling chaat, pizza, sandwich and other delicacies from their seven odd stalls. Other major attractions are the huge chaat stalls where live counters prepare the delicacy of your choice – be it massive bhaturas, mirchi bhajji, pav bhaji or Samosa Chat. Amrut Sagar Chat Bhandar, New Delhi Chat, Agra Diamond Chat or Gokul Chat are some of the go to places for these. You can enjoy the South Indian tiffins, at the crowded Dosa Fast Food stall.

If you wish to dig deep into the delicacies from Telangana, Numaish is the place to be. Sarvapindi, sakinalu, ariselu and pootharekulu can be savoured at the Telangana Stories stall. Next to it, Junnu, the local pudding made from colostrum milk is available. If you are fan of soda, Bombay Fresh Lime Soda has many flavours like mint, litchi and jaljeera.

Vijaya Telangana Diary has a huge stall of milk products, while Chocolate Ideas is offering handcrafted chocolates through their kiosks. On the way out, pick up some saffron, dry fruits or nuts from the long line of Kashmiri stalls. You may also decide of stock a few golis from Bombay Pachak Churan Goli stall to help your digestion after a sumptuous feast. Sabyasachi is a food enthusiast and blogs at www.foodaholix.in