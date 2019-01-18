Students ideate low-cost, eco-friendly sanitary napkins

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Shreya Kancherla, Sannidhi Krovvidi and Sritha Reddy, students of Phoenix Greens School of Learning, Kokapet, wanted to improve women’s health and hygiene, and hence they came up with the idea of Biopad, a 100 percent biodegradable sanitary pad.

An eco-friendly pad, as the name suggests, it is the brainchild of these students. They conceived it as they wanted to help women from rural areas. The lower layer of conventional sanitary napkins is made up of plastic, whereas Biopad’s lower layer is made of cornstarch, which takes only 150 days to biodegrade.

The students are working on making this product 50% cheaper than regular sanitary napkins, making it affordable for lower economic groups as well. The idea won them second prize in The Schoolpreneur Summit 2018, organised by Metamorphosis. Metamorphosis will incubate this idea by taking 50 units of Biopad and sponsoring it to the Government of Telangana. Their idea has also been featured by the Telangana State Innovation Cell in their Student Innovator feature.

Aiming to improve women’s hygiene, these young innovators have come up with something that can change the lives of millions. Pavan Allena, Founder of Metamorphosis says, “This idea has got huge potential and we will take it forward by collaborating with government and private organisations.”