Two held for duping youth in L&T Metro Rail project fraud 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 55-year-old mimicry artiste-turned-offender, along with his partner, was arrested by the Uppal police on Thursday for duping at least 161 youngsters from Telangana and AP on the pretext of providing them with jobs in the L&T Metro Rail project.

A Government employee and a High court advocate who helped the couple by introducing the candidates are absconding.

The accused have collected more than Rs 80 lakh from the victims, said police. The accused identified as V Ramakrishna and his partner Ch Mahalaxmi and B Laxman Rao, working as a Divisional Engineer and Gaddam Sridhar Reddy are absconding.

Ramakrishna has at least 16 cheating cases against him in Telangana and AP. He convinced aspirants saying that he is working as a Joint Secretary in Telangana government and that could get jobs for candidates.