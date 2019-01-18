We have to keep rolling: Vijay Yesudas

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Vijay Yesudas calls himself “orthodox” when it comes to concerts, like the one he will accompany his father, the legendary singer Yesudas, this Sunday. “When I say orthodox I mean in terms of the technique. There is no miming or prerecorded voice on stage. Everything is live and you are competing with yourself,” he says . Of course, as a playback singer too, Vijay admits that singing in a studio has a different energy to it. “It brings in the director’s, the actor’s and the music director’s vision along with the situation’s energy into the song. So the vibe is different from live, but the positivity it encompasses is the same,” says Vijay.

To have inherited the name that is celebrated for decades before he made a mark of his own with his hits. But he is unfazed by what some might perceive as pressure. “My father has over a thousand songs and many accolades to his name and he struggled through and earned all of them by himself. No matter what I amount to be tomorrow, there’s nothing I can do that will tarnish that reputation and love that he has. His name isn’t attached to what I do,” he says adding, “In fact I have come to that knowledge only recently.”

Vijay who also has acted in three films including Maari has been looking at scripts to follow his other passion, acting. “There are just a lucky few who get to do what they are passionate about AND get paid for it. Now I am singing but acting too is something I found my heart in,” he says. What’s his kind of music, we wonder? He notes, “Music is both art and entertainment.

The boundaries are only limited to the basics after that it is all about creativity. Musicians who are intelligent and talented enough can crack that mix keep coming up. If there was an Ilayaraja once, an AR Rahman emerged and then there was Yuvan Shankar Raja and then before anyone knew, Anirudh was making waves. We have to keep rolling!”



