What’s better than crab curries?  Crab and rum!

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : What does your ideal beach vacation look like? Blue sea and good food? Bringing the sea to Hyderabad may be too much of a stretch, but what if some delish rum cocktails are thrown in with a few coastal crab curries? Still a good deal, we must say. The Rum and Crab festival at SodaBottleOpenerWala, Jubilee Hills, is offering thalis with three kinds of crab curries – Maharashtrian, Parsi and Matunga. The spread also has Dal Moringa, Baingan Bharta, Bhaji Dana, Red Coconut Chutney and Green Chilli Thecha. There is a vegetarian thali too where the crab curry is replaced by a paneer preparation.

The Bhaji Dana is a combo of greens like Bathua, Methi and Dill and is a wonderful starter for rice. One off-beat item in the thali is the Dal Moringa, which is made from drumstick flowers and leaves, and tastes heavenly. The mildly-spiced Maharashtrian Mini Vada and the Baingan Bharta are the perfect accompaniments to have with the dal rice. The Green Chilli Thecha, which also has peanuts, and the coconut chutney, add a zing to the meal.

Speaking about the conceptualisation of the crab curries, the chef de cuisine Shashikanth says: “The Matunga crab curry has influences from both Maharashtrian and Karnataka cuisines. The Maharashtrian one has fresh green chillies and pudina among other spices, while the Parsi one is sweeter with less spices. Coconut paste is the primary ingredient in all the three curries. We have used fresh mud crab which is not as stringy as the marine ones.”

As told by the chef, the Matunga and Maharashtrian crab curries are high on spices, but low on chillies. The Matunga one has a slightly bitter aftertaste from the spices, and out of the three, the Parsi one seems to be the clear winner. The Anjeer Kheer is the right desi dessert to end the meal with. There are Strawberry Raspberry Mousse and Apple Kheer too.

Crab and rum is a classic winter combo, and the spread has interesting drinks to wash down the coastal spices. Options are available in white, dark or cuban rum mixed with sugarcane juice, raspberry and saffron puree, pomegranate and passion fruit syrup and fresh apple juice along with other ingredients.

The vegetarian thali costs `555 and the non-vegetarian one is `755 (excluding drinks). The festival will end on January 31.

kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com @KakoliMukherje2