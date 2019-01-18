Home Cities Hyderabad

What’s better than crab curries?  Crab and rum!

The Bhaji Dana is a combo of greens like Bathua, Methi and Dill and is a wonderful starter for rice.

Published: 18th January 2019 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

pics: Sathya Keerthy

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : What does your ideal beach vacation look like? Blue sea and good food? Bringing the sea to Hyderabad may be too much of a stretch, but what if some delish rum cocktails are thrown in with a few coastal crab curries? Still a good deal, we must say. The Rum and Crab festival at SodaBottleOpenerWala, Jubilee Hills, is offering thalis with three kinds of crab curries – Maharashtrian, Parsi and Matunga. The spread also has Dal Moringa, Baingan Bharta, Bhaji Dana, Red Coconut Chutney and Green Chilli Thecha. There is a vegetarian thali too where the crab curry is replaced by a paneer preparation.

The Bhaji Dana is a combo of greens like Bathua, Methi and Dill and is a wonderful starter for rice. One off-beat item in the thali is the Dal Moringa, which is made from drumstick flowers and leaves, and tastes heavenly. The mildly-spiced Maharashtrian Mini Vada and the Baingan Bharta are the perfect accompaniments to have with the dal rice. The Green Chilli Thecha, which also has peanuts, and the coconut chutney, add a zing to the meal.

Speaking about the conceptualisation of the crab curries, the chef de cuisine Shashikanth says: “The Matunga crab curry has influences from both Maharashtrian and Karnataka cuisines. The Maharashtrian one has fresh green chillies and pudina among other spices, while the Parsi one is sweeter with less spices. Coconut paste is the primary ingredient in all the three curries. We have used fresh mud crab which is not as stringy as the marine ones.”

As told by the chef, the Matunga and Maharashtrian crab curries are high on spices, but low on chillies. The Matunga one has a slightly bitter aftertaste from the spices, and out of the three, the Parsi one seems to be the clear winner. The Anjeer Kheer is the right desi dessert to end the meal with. There are Strawberry Raspberry Mousse and Apple Kheer too.

Crab and rum is a classic winter combo, and the spread has interesting drinks to wash down the coastal spices. Options are available in white, dark or cuban rum mixed with sugarcane juice, raspberry and saffron puree, pomegranate and passion fruit syrup and fresh apple juice along with other ingredients.
The vegetarian thali costs `555 and the non-vegetarian one is `755 (excluding drinks). The festival will end on January 31.

 kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com @KakoliMukherje2

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp